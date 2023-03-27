Newly opened Czech Hub to strengthen Taiwan-Czech economic relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Values Center for Security Policy and the Czech-Taiwanese Business Chamber on Monday (March 27) unveiled the Czech Hub, which is expected to facilitate stronger economic ties between Taiwan and the Czech Republic.

“The mission of this project is to build a platform inviting new Czech and Taiwanese partners in various sectors and become the bridge between the Czech Republic and Taiwan,” Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova said at the opening ceremony Monday morning. Adamova said she hopes the opening of this office will encourage other nations “to create similar hubs in Taipei to develop their relationship with Taiwan.”

In addition to business affairs, the hub will also serve as a space to “assist in building the Czech community in Taiwan,” the speaker said. Government support from Taiwan and the Czech Republic was instrumental in establishing this office, she added.

Adamova told Taiwan News that her trip is intended to strengthen bilateral ties. Though they are already solid, “good friends should work on their relationship,” she said.

“There is great space” for bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Czech companies, especially in the AI and semiconductor industries, she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Roy Chun Lee (李淳) said the hub demonstrates the Czech Republic is not in Taiwan “just for fun.”

“They’re here to stay. We’re talking about long-term partnership. Not only in the business community but also between think tanks, great minds, and the exchange of ideas,” Lee said.

The deputy director said companies have now realized there are “hidden agendas” when doing business in China. He acknowledged that by moving to Taiwan, the economic value may be smaller but “you have a much higher level of peace of mind. You have a much higher level of confidence in doing business.”

Lee pointed out that interest in expanding business goes both ways. “Almost all major Taiwan ICT companies have already established some sort of operation in the Czech Republic in the last five years,” he said. The Czech Republic is one of the most competitive and attractive destinations in Europe, he said.

The Czech Hub is located in the Gengxi Building (耕曦大廈) at No. 18, Lane 26, Pucheng Street, Da’an District., Taipei City.

Adamova is currently leading the largest-ever Czech delegation in Taiwan to bolster bilateral relations. She is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Cabinet ministers.