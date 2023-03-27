Taiwan environmentalists suspicious over wetland fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taitung’s Zhiben Wetlands caught fire late Sunday afternoon (March 26), burning into the night, fueled by strong winds, spreading over an area of 5 hectares per UDN.

The fire drew the suspicion of environmentalists who completed a survey of endangered bird species in the wetland earlier in the day. They called upon the Taitung Fire Department to fully investigate whether the fire was an act of arson.

The Society of Wilderness (SOW) and the Wild Bird Society of Taitung County conducted a wild bird field study yesterday morning, counting the number of endangered bird species such as ring-necked pheasants, orioles, and Taiwan thrush. Many of these birds nest in the shrubs on the north bank of the Zhiben River mouth.

SOW Taitung Branch member Su Yating (蘇雅婷) said ring-necked pheasants are classified as a "critically endangered" bird species by the Council of Agriculture. Yesterday's survey found 196 such pheasants in the Zhiben Wetland, a record high.



Conservationists track endangered ring-necked pheasants in local wetland. (CNA photo)

After announcing the results of the survey, environmentalists were surprised that a fire broke out in the wetland at 5 p.m. Su said the ring-necked pheasant is only abundant in the Hualien-Taitung area, and it is a species under threat that needs conservation.

The fire coincided with the breeding season for birds, exacerbating the ecological damage. The dry climate also led the fire to spread quickly as environmentalists hoped the police could determine the cause of the fire as quickly as possible.

Su said the timing of the fire right after the announcement of the ecological survey is too much of a coincidence. Wild Bird Society Taitung County Director-General Han Lijun (韓立郡) also said the fire was too coincidental, and will cause ecological impacts that are difficult to assess.

The Taitung County Fire Department stated that the fire in the Zhiben Wetland was completely extinguished at 1:00 a.m. today. The initial estimate of the area burned was about 6 hectares with the cause of the fire still needing to be investigated.