Shopee inks Memorandums of Understanding with leading beauty brands Zenyum and Sulwhasoo

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 March 2023 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Asia’s leading Smile Cosmetics company Zenyum and Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo. Under these partnerships, Shopee will collaborate closely with both Zenyum and Sulwhasoo to capture new online buyers and drive e-commerce penetration of beauty and personal care offerings on Shopee in Singapore. The brands will also leverage data sharing and mutual insights on consumer behavior, to jointly deliver more personalised and curated content to better engage the growing number of beauty consumers who are increasingly shopping online-first.





The MOUs also represent Shopee’s ongoing commitment to offer shoppers access to greater convenience, assortment, and value, as well as authentic, quality products from established brands. As part of these MOUs, shoppers on Shopee can look forward to exclusive deals and product launches by Zenyum and Sulwhasoo, livestreams, Super Brand Days and campaigns, and more.



Geraldine Ho, Head of Retail and FMCG, Shopee Singapore, said, “We have observed growing consumer demand for beauty and personal care products from trusted brands on our platform, and are delighted to deepen our partnerships with Zenyum and Sulwhasoo to bring greater variety and value to our shoppers. We look forward to working closely with them as they continue to scale their presence and investment in e-commerce, and to introducing even more exclusive launches and the best deals for our shoppers with them in the coming year.”



Niclas Hildebrand, Vice President of Consumer Products, Zenyum, said, “We are happy to embark on an exciting new partnership with Shopee to take the Zenyum brand to greater heights. This is a significant milestone showing how we have taken a leading position in the fast-growing oral care landscape. Despite facing strong competition from some of the world’s largest personal care brands, we continue to win the hearts and minds of our customers, especially with our best-selling power toothbrush on Shopee. We hope that Shopee’s deep consumer insights and data-driven expertise will help us reach more consumers with our innovative Smile Cosmetics, accelerate our growth, and make Asia Smile More.”



Cady Lee, Brand General Manager, Sulwhasoo, said, “Sulwhasoo Singapore is looking forward to a year-long partnership with Shopee to increase the awareness of Luxury K-Beauty on Shopee. Through this partnership, we are excited to bring our working relationship to a next level.”



Shop Zenyum on Shopee at: https://shopee.sg/zenyum_sg

Shop Sulwhasoo on Shopee at: https://shopee.sg/sulwhasoosg



Hashtag: #Shopee



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.



About Zenyum

Zenyum is the newest innovation in Smile Cosmetics - transforming dental routines from boring chores to exciting rituals.



Founded in 2018, Zenyum is a Singapore-based Scale-Up that began by matching professional dentists with cutting-edge technology to provide 3D-printed invisible braces of the highest quality. With an ever-growing range of oral health products, the company holds true to its mission: to create products and experiences that make Asia Smile More. Zenyum operates in key regions across Asia and has received close to $60M USD in funding from funds like Sequoia Capital and L Catterton.



About Sulwhasoo

A global iconic luxury beauty brand, Sulwhasoo traces its roots back to 1932. With a pioneering spirit that is still inspiring today, the brand was the first to carefully craft products infused with ginseng. As one of Asia's most precious herbs, ginseng is celebrated for its many efficacies. Reposing in key products, it embodies the brand's rich history and accentuates Sulwhasoo's position as an artistic innovator in the field of beauty.



Sulwhasoo creates products as works of art, powered by heritage and unique skin science to transcend time and generations. With artistry and creativity as core vehicles,



Sulwhasoo aims to bring new experiences globally, inspiring people to explore their heritage and create their own version of beauty.

