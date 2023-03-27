Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four Chinese naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (March 26) and 6 a.m. on Monday (March 27).

In response, Taiwan sent naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) vessels, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during this time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 316 military aircraft and 97 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”