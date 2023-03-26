Nurse turns in NT$410,000 she found on roadside in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man who lost a large amount of cash on his way to purchase a heavy motorcycle was able to recover all the money on Saturday (March 25), thanks to a nurse who took the NT$412,000 (US$13,596) she found on the roadside to a police station in Pingtung County.

Chen Chung-liang (陳忠良), a deputy chief at Pei-Shih Police Station, Pingtung County Police Bureau, reported that a 30-year-old nurse surnamed Hung (洪) came to the police station on Saturday with a large bag of banknotes, saying that she came across the scattered cash on a section of the Provincial Highway 1, CNA reported.

The police were able to use surveillance to track down the owner, a 21-year-old professional soldier surnamed Guo (郭). Guo set off from Fangshan on his motorcycle with the money in his backpack. He forgot to zip the backpack's zipper, so the paper bag containing the cash fell onto the highway.

According to the police, Guo cried tears of joy after he was able to recover the massive amount of money and thanked Hung and the police for their assistance, per CNA.