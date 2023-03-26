Registration no longer required to visit New Taipei's old Sandiaoling train tunnel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — March and April are the best times of the year to visit a secret place in New Taipei City: the "Santiaoling Eco-friendly Tunnel," according to a press release by the New Taipei Tourism and Travel Bureau.

With its unique structure, long history, and beautiful natural environment, the tunnel is the best tourist attraction for photoshoots, the bureau said. The tunnel reopened to the public in July 2022 and has received many accolades, according to the release.

Starting Tuesday (March 28), advance registration will no longer be required to visit the 3.19-kilometer Sandiaoling Eco-Friendly Tunnel on weekdays.

Those who wish to visit on weekends or national holidays, or who want a guided tour, can register on the official site. The tunnel can be accessed via Houtong or Mudan train stations, but not via Sandiaoling train station.

When the tunnel first reopened in 1922, it was used for coal mining, then later transformed into a railway tunnel for Taiwan Railway’s Yilan Line. During the 37 years of closure from 1985 to 1922, with no human interference, the ecology in the abandoned tunnel thrived. Bats reside inside, tadpoles and shrimps swim in the water, and white tree roots spread from the roof like stalactites, forming a vibrant ecology.

In addition, large areas of black smoke can be seen at the top of the tunnel, which is the trace of soot left by the steam train that once passed through the tunnel.



(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Bureau photos)