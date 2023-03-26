Alexa
Taiwan's Mandarin Airlines launches first flight to Matsu

UNI Air offers daily Taichung-Nangan flight

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/26 16:59
(Mandarin Airlines photo)

(Mandarin Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mandarin Airlines, a subsidiary of China Airlines, began operating the Taipei-Matsu Nangan route on Sunday (March 26), with one round-trip flight per day.

The Matsu Islands, officially Lienchiang County, is an archipelago of 36 islands and islets in the East China Sea governed by Taiwan.

The one-way ticket is NT$2,226 (US$73.46), and a discounted price of NT$2,118 can be enjoyed from March 26 to March 30, according to Mandarin Airline’s website, CNA reported.

Mandarin Airlines uses a 70-seater ATR aircraft to operate this route. The daily flight departs from Taipei’s Songshan Airport at 10:30 a.m., and arrives at Nangan Airport one hour later, according to a press release. The return flight departs from Nangan Airport at 12:20 a.m. and arrives at Songshan Airport at 1:15 p.m.

The Taipei-Matsu Nangan route used to be exclusively operated by UNI Air, a subsidiary of EVA Air. Currently, UNI Air operates five flights a day from Taipei to Nangan and two flights a day from Taipei to Beigan. The one-way ticket for either flight is NT$2,197, but from March 26 – 29, a discounted price of NT$1,868 is offered, per CNA.

UNI Air also has a daily Taichung-Nangan flight, with a one-way fare of NT$2,686.

Qinbi Village in Beigan, Matsu Islands. (Mandarin Airlines photo)
