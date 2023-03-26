Honduran aid requests prompted cutting ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Honduras came to an end this Sunday (March 26) after 82 years, Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said in a press conference.

Wu shared that Honduras had made three major requests for financial and technical assistance from Taiwan. The requests included aid for a hospital, a hydropower dam, and sovereign debt assistance and totaled more than US$2.4 billion (NT$74.3 billion), per Storm Media.

According to Wu, the requests were unreasonable and potentially linked to negotiations with China for a similar economic assistance package. He said the release of false or misleading information potentially harms Taiwan’s international image.

In the past, Wu said MOFA carefully planned all economic aid to allies and typically did not provide direct “cash assistance."



Honduran economic assistance request was received on March 13. (CNA photo)

Before severing diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Honduras requested US$45 million in aid for the construction of a hospital, which was raised to US$90 million in the second appeal.

In addition, Honduras asked for assistance to build a hydroelectric dam, initially US$300 million then raised to US$350 million. Honduras also asked Taiwan to help cover the Honduran sovereign debt of US$2 billion.

Wu said turning over US$90 million to build a hospital was akin to bribery, especially since a second request to build a hospital had inflated prices. Wu said it felt like Honduras was “simply asking for money, and not a hospital.”

According to Wu, China may fail to hold up its end of the bargain with Taiwan's former allies after they switch political recognition.