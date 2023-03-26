Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei ranks fourth in ‘World’s Safest Cities’

Friendly people, low crime rate, convenient public transportation make Taipei a top travel destination

  185
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/26 15:13
Tourists in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei City. 

Tourists in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei City.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei ranks fourth among the "World's Safest Cities," according to the RankingRoyals website.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is the safest of 424 cities. The second safest city is Doha, the capital of Qatar, and the third is Ajman, also in the United Arab Emirates, per RankingRoyals.

The report said that Taipei achieved the lowest crime score (14.3), considering the number of muggings, robberies, physical attacks, and stolen vehicles. Taipei fared better than Arab cities, which have harsh sentences for even minor criminal offenses.Taipei ranks fourth in ‘World’s Safest Cities’
Taipei ranks as one of the safest cities in the world. (RankingRoyals photo)

The report said Taipei is “secure day and night," and foreign visitors will “feel safe everywhere." Taipei’s public transportation system is also efficient, and to top it off, Taipei benefits from “some of the nicest people you will ever meet," the report said.

In addition, aside from its outstanding safety, the report recommended travelers visit Taipei because it is a financial center and one of the "top stars" of the electronics industry.

As for other East Asian cities, the rankings are as follows: Hong Kong (18), Chiang Mai (31), Tokyo (33), Beijing (70), and Shanghai (84).
travel destinations
travel destination
RankingRoyals
Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei celebrates FINAL's electronic club sounds
Taipei celebrates FINAL's electronic club sounds
2023/03/24 19:50
Taipei 7th most expensive city in Asia for business travel
Taipei 7th most expensive city in Asia for business travel
2023/03/23 15:15
Taipei court rules in favor of professor accused of sexual harassment
Taipei court rules in favor of professor accused of sexual harassment
2023/03/22 14:23
2023 Taipei Cycle showcases global cycling industry's latest developments
2023 Taipei Cycle showcases global cycling industry's latest developments
2023/03/21 19:44
Cathay Pacific resumes direct flights from Taipei to Tokyo in May
Cathay Pacific resumes direct flights from Taipei to Tokyo in May
2023/03/20 19:05