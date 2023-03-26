Taipei ranks fourth in ‘World’s Safest Cities’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei ranks fourth among the "World's Safest Cities," according to the RankingRoyals website.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is the safest of 424 cities. The second safest city is Doha, the capital of Qatar, and the third is Ajman, also in the United Arab Emirates, per RankingRoyals.

The report said that Taipei achieved the lowest crime score (14.3), considering the number of muggings, robberies, physical attacks, and stolen vehicles. Taipei fared better than Arab cities, which have harsh sentences for even minor criminal offenses.

Taipei ranks as one of the safest cities in the world. (RankingRoyals photo)

The report said Taipei is “secure day and night," and foreign visitors will “feel safe everywhere." Taipei’s public transportation system is also efficient, and to top it off, Taipei benefits from “some of the nicest people you will ever meet," the report said.

In addition, aside from its outstanding safety, the report recommended travelers visit Taipei because it is a financial center and one of the "top stars" of the electronics industry.

As for other East Asian cities, the rankings are as follows: Hong Kong (18), Chiang Mai (31), Tokyo (33), Beijing (70), and Shanghai (84).