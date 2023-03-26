Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Yushan in central Taiwan breaks record for latest snowfall

Yushan had no snowfall this winter from December to February

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/26 15:14
(CWB photo)

(CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yushan, the highest mountain in Taiwan, set a record on Sunday (March 26) morning for the latest-ever snowfall recorded by the Yusahn weather station since it was established 80 years ago.

CNA quoted a Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster, who said the low temperature in Yushan was minus 0.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. It snowed briefly from 7:05 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., which was the latest snowfall ever recorded by the weather station.

There is still a chance of snowfall on Sunday, but the temperatures are forecast to rise from Monday, Chang added.

According to CWB data, Yushan had not seen any snowfall this winter from December to February, which is the longest Taiwan’s highest mountain has ever gone without snow, per CNA.
Yushan
CWB
latest snowfall on Yushan

RELATED ARTICLES

Sunny weather expected across Taiwan from Wednesday
Sunny weather expected across Taiwan from Wednesday
2023/03/13 16:46
Taiwan weekly weather outlook is windy and sunny
Taiwan weekly weather outlook is windy and sunny
2023/03/12 12:50
Clear skies continue with new cold front arriving next week
Clear skies continue with new cold front arriving next week
2023/03/07 09:58
Weather across Taiwan expected to remain cold with clear skies
Weather across Taiwan expected to remain cold with clear skies
2023/03/05 10:32
Northern Taiwan experiences cold surge and heavy rain advisory
Northern Taiwan experiences cold surge and heavy rain advisory
2023/02/26 14:19