Yushan in central Taiwan breaks record for latest snowfall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yushan, the highest mountain in Taiwan, set a record on Sunday (March 26) morning for the latest-ever snowfall recorded by the Yusahn weather station since it was established 80 years ago.

CNA quoted a Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster, who said the low temperature in Yushan was minus 0.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. It snowed briefly from 7:05 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., which was the latest snowfall ever recorded by the weather station.

There is still a chance of snowfall on Sunday, but the temperatures are forecast to rise from Monday, Chang added.



According to CWB data, Yushan had not seen any snowfall this winter from December to February, which is the longest Taiwan’s highest mountain has ever gone without snow, per CNA.