Roy scores winner in OT, Golden Knights top Oilers 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored the winning goal 2:26 in overtime, Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Roy was left alone in front of Edmonton's net and shot in his own rebound past Stuart Skinner for the win.

“Gutsy win for us, it’s a divisional game and I thought we played well,” Eichel said. “It’s a really good team over there, they generate a lot of offense and I thought we did a really good job limiting them.”

Pavel Dorofeyev and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Knights, who have won eight of their last nine and are 17-3-2 since the All-Star break.

“It’s a big win, big road trip,” Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “They were sneaking up on us and we were able to get an extra point out of this game. ... It felt a little bit like a playoff game, for sure.”

Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele scored for the Oilers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

“It was a tight game. It was what you expect in the playoffs,” Draisaitl said. “It is obviously a team that we could face. I think we know how to handle these types of games. Obviously tonight didn’t go our way, but we will take the point.”

Vegas scored on the first shot of the game 61 seconds in when Eichel took a feed on a 2-on-1 from Ivan Barbashev and beat the Oilers’ starter stick-side for his 27th goal.

Not to be outdone, the Oilers also scored on their first shot on Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit 3:28 into the opening frame, as Draisaitl put it right on the tape of Zach Hyman’s stick in front of the net and he redirected in his 31st. Draisaitl set a career high for points on the play with 111 after having 110 the past two seasons.

The Golden Knights regained the lead on the power play with 3:33 to play in the first period when the puck came to Dorofeyev on a broken play.

Edmonton tied it on the power play midway through the middle period as Connor McDavid sent the puck to Draisaitl in the slot. Draisaitl took it on the backhand before spinning around and scoring his 45th goal of the season. It was also Draisaitl’s 28th power-play goal, the most by any player in a season since Mario Lemieux in 1995-1996.

Vegas went ahead 3-2 almost seven minutes into the third period when Marchessault beat Skinner with a one-timer.

Edmonton tied it again with 8:41 to play in the third when Foegele tied his career high by scoring his 13th on a long wrist shot.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t get the two points,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “Some of the goals we gave up were preventable. We’re going to take the lessons from tonight and learn from it.”

NOTES: Edmonton won both previous meetings between the teams this season, both by 4-3 scores. ... Vegas D Ben Hutton returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past 21 games. ... Golden Knights F Keegan Kolesar also returned after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Brossoit made his first start since Feb. 25. ... Oilers D Cody Ceci played in his 700th career NHL game.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At Arizona on Monday night before visiting Vegas on Tuesday.

