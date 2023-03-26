Taiwan’s Presidential Office cuts diplomatic ties with Honduras

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Presidential Office Spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) issued a statement today (March 26) stating Honduran negotiations to establish diplomatic relations with China led Taiwan with no choice but to cut diplomatic ties to safeguard national sovereignty and dignity.

Effective immediately, Taiwan will suspend all diplomatic relations and bilateral cooperation with Honduras, including the imminent closure and evacuation of the Taiwan embassy in Honduras, and the recall of technical missions and health center personnel.

Lin said in a statement that Taiwan’s government has expressed goodwill and assistance to Honduras for 80-plus years, assisting in public infrastructure construction and economic development. Despite this long-term help, relations between Taiwan and Honduras could not withstand Chinese meddling.

Lin warned Honduras not to be swayed by China's false promises, noting that continued negotiations with China regarding the establishment of diplomatic relations have seriously impacted Taiwan’s government and its people, leading the Presidential Office to express strong regret and condemnation.

“The severance of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Honduras is part of a series of Chinese attacks and intimidation. China has suppressed the international space of Taiwan for a long time, unilaterally endangering regional peace and stability,” said Lin.

Lin added that nothing can change the fact that, “Taiwan and China are not affiliated to each other, nor can they destroy the will of the people of Taiwan to love freedom and democracy, and embrace the world.”

Furthermore, Lin said that recent events such as the COVID pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the earthquake in Türkiye, have been aided by Taiwan’s participation. In the future, Taiwan will continue to cooperate with countries who share similar ideals, such as global peace, stability, prosperity and development.