Rain expected across Taiwan this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau said intermittent to heavy rain would affect much of Taiwan today (March 26) with a warning issued for central mountainous areas in Taichung, Nantou, Chiayi, and Hualien.

Additionally, strong wind gusts and lightning could be observed according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮). He predicts a frontal system bringing heavy amounts of precipitation will lead to cooler temperatures in the north but have less effect on southern areas.

Wu predicts the frontal system will bring less precipitation as it moves southward, bringing some relief to the drought in southern and central regions, though still insufficient to allay the long-term lack of water.

According to the latest weather modeling simulation, the frontal system bringing rain will gradually depart on Tuesday and Wednesday (March 28- 29) whilst some localized showers will still affect central and eastern Taiwan.

By midweek, central and southern areas will see clouds give way to sunshine with temperatures slightly rising. However, on Thursday (March 30), another weather front bringing rain will arrive, though more observation is needed to determine the amount of rainfall.