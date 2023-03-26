Honduras breaks diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Honduras announced an end to its decades old diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, just days after saying that it would establish ties with China.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry of Honduras Saturday said,."The government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes the existence of only one China in the world, and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China."

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory," the ministry added.

"As of this date, the government of Honduras has communicated to Taiwan the rupture of diplomatic relations, committing to no longer having any relationship or contact of an official nature with Taiwan," the statement said.

What is Honduras' strategy in ending relations with Taiwan?

Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina visited China earlier this week to open ties after President Xiomara Castro said her government would start relations with Beijing.

China claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as a part of its territory, to be retaken one day — by force, if necessary.

How has Taiwan reacted?

In a media briefing held shortly after Honduras' decision, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Sunday accused Castro of being misled by Chinese promises of financial assistance for her country.

"President Castro and her ruling team have been harbouring illusions on China and had brought up the issue of switching recognition on the campaign trail," Wu told journalists in Taipei.

"China has not ceased its attempts to lure away Honduras with financial incentives."

Wu also said that Taiwan had ended its relations with Honduras to "safeguard its sovereignty and dignity."

The foreign minister added that Taiwan would close its embassy in Honduras and withdraw its ambassador there.

Before Saturday's move, Honduras was one of the 14 nations that formally recognize Taiwan.

dvv/ar (AFP, Reuters)