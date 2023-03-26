Honduras ends diplomatic relationship with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Sunday (March 26),officially ending 82-year relations between the two countries.

MOFA took to Twitter to respond to the news which was first announced by Honduras.

With deep regret we announce the termination of diplomatic relations with Honduras. 82 years of friendship & cooperation bringing real benefit to the people were dismissed by the Castro government. Taiwan remains unbowed & continues to work as a force for good in the world. — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) (@MOFA_Taiwan) March 26, 2023

Pressure from China is leading more countries to switch allegiances and further Taiwan’s political isolation. The latest move by Honduras leaves Taiwan with 13 diplomatic allies, down from 21 in 2017.

Today’s announcement comes days before Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) March 29 trip to visit Belize and Guatemala. The question was addressed by MOFA Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) at the press conference by a member of the foreign media.

“I don’t have any evidence that these actions are coordinated. But the Chinese always try to thwart our diplomatic relations,” said Wu.

Later, he addressed the potential of losing yet another diplomatic partner, Paraguay, which is in the midst of a competitive presidential election scheduled for April 30. Paraguay’s current president is sympathetic to Taiwan and considered an ally, though other candidates may be swayed by China.

Wu noted that relations with Paraguay remain stable and a Paraguayan delegation headed by veteran Senator Blas Antonio Llano Ramos visited Taiwan last week to dispel rumors that diplomatic relations were in peril. Wu also called upon diplomatic allies to be aware of the false promises that China may offer.

Wu said 61 Taiwanese nationals and family stationed in Honduras, including their family members, will leave the country or transfer to other countries as soon as possible.

Despite the loss of Honduras, Wu said Taiwan has been fortunate to benefit from the support of the U.S. and other countries despite near constant pressure from China to suppress Taiwan’s international status.