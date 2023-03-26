Boston wraps up 1st in Atlantic, one W away from club record

BOSTON (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the NHL-best Boston Bruins wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division with their sixth straight victory, 2-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The win was the Bruins’ 56th and moves them one behind the club record set in 1970-71. It also keeps them on pace to set the NHL record for victories in a regular season with 10 games left. The Detroit Red Wings won 62 in 1995-96 and Tampa Bay matched it in 2018-19.

Patrice Bergeron added a power-play goal for the Bruins and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves, raising his record to 36-5-1.

Victor Hedman had a shorthanded score for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots. Tampa Bay has lost four straight.

FLYERS 3, RED WINGS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Hart made 29 saves, Scott Laughton scored and Philadelphia won its third straight with an 3-0 shutout of Detroit.

Kieffer Bellows also scored and Tyson Foerster had an empty-netter for Philadelphia in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s worst teams.

The Red Wings have lost five of six and were 0 for 7 on the power play.

