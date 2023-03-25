Putin says Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, according to TASS state news agency.

Putin said he reached an agreement with Belarusian president, and his closest regional ally, Alexander Lukashenko.

"We agreed with Lukashenko that we could place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the nonproliferation regime," Putin said, according to the TASS report.

"There is nothing unusual here either: The United States has been doing this for decades. They have long placed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allies," Putin added.

Tactical nuclear weapons refer to those used for specific gains in the battlefield and transfer of the weapons would mark the first time Russia will have based them outside the country since the mid-1990s.

The announcement comes as the battle for Bakhmut goes on, with Ukrainian top generals claiming that Kremlin's forces are depleted on the ground.

What to know about the deal

Putin said that Lukashenko had long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and that Russia has already stationed 10 aircraft in Belarus capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons.

While Belarus does not have nuclear weapons of its own and Lukashenko has previously raised concerns about a potential future threat from neighboring Poland, a member of NATO, the relationship between Putin and Lukashenko is one-sided.

The Russian leader said that Russia will have completed the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus by July 1, but did not specify when the transfer of weapons would take place.

Moscow would not actually be transferring control of the arms to Minsk, Putin clarified.

What to know about the development

Putin used Belarus to launch his invasion of Ukraine last year.

Even though they were growing fears at the end of last year over whether Belarus would join Russian forces on the ground, Lukashenko made clear earlier this year they would only join the war in Ukraine if its forces were attacked in Belarus.

Putin made a rare trip last year December to Belarus, telling reporters that he and Lukashenko discussed forming "a single defense space" in the region.

While Belarus is heavily dependent on Moscow for economic and military aid, Putin rejected claims that Moscow was poised to swallow its neighbors, saying, "Russia isn't interested in any kind of merger, it's not feasible."

The Russian leader said he supported Lukashenko's proposal to train the crews of Belarusian warplanes that already had been modified for using special warheads — a reference to nuclear weapons.

The two allies then announced a plan to modernize Belarusian aircraft to make them nuclear-capable.

Lukashenko also thanked Putin during the meeting last year for providing his military with nuclear-capable Iskander short-range missiles and S-400 air defense systems.

rm/kb (Reuters, dpa)