Midwives, a hope for women in Afghanistan

Under the guidance of specialist staff, trainee midwives in a hospital in the provincial capital of Bamiyan learn how to support pregnant women during... Under the guidance of specialist staff, trainee midwives in a hospital in the provincial capital of Bamiyan learn how to support pregnant women during childbirth and how to care for mothers and children. The program was launched by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in cooperation with the local aid organization Watan Social and Technical Services Association.