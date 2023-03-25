Czech parliamentary speaker arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, arrived in Taiwan Saturday (March 25) at the head of an 160-member delegation.

The group landed at Taipei Songshan Airport in a Czech government plane Saturday afternoon, the Liberty Times reported. During her stay, Adamova was scheduled to address the Legislative Yuan on March 28.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), who welcomed Adamova at the airport, said she would be the first female legislative speaker from a country without official diplomatic relations with Taiwan to give a speech at the Legislative Yuan.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was also present at Taipei Songshan Airport, CNA reported. Adamova’s March 25-29 will also include meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and with Cabinet ministers, the opening of the Czech Hub, and a speech at National Taiwan University (NTU).

Unofficial relations between the two countries have been intensifying, with the shared values of democracy and freedom being mentioned as an important factor despite the absence of official diplomatic relations. In a statement at the airport, Adamova said interest in her visit to Taiwan was so high that she could have filled a second plane with more delegation members, per CNA.

