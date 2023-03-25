Taiwan trade delegation visits Peru

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A trade delegation on a tour of Latin America held a discussion forum with potential business partners in Peru, reports said Saturday (March 25).

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Bureau of Foreign Trade and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) started their tour on March 12 in Mexico, before heading to diplomatic ally Guatemala and to Ecuador, per CNA.

The Peruvian capital of Lima was the final stage of the mission, with 180 local companies inquiring after business opportunities with Taiwanese partners. As the Latin American country is a member of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC) and of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), speakers emphasized that if Taipei was allowed to join the latter trade bloc, Peru’s economy would benefit as it runs a trade surplus with Taiwan.

After the forum, the trade delegation also met with Peru’s largest business association, the Lima Chamber of Commerce (CCL), to exchange views about the local economic climate. The Taiwan visit received ample attention in the Peruvian media, the CNA report said.