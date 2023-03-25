Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys tea drink for NT$20, wins NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hi-Life customer who bought a tea drink in New Taipei City for just NT$20 (65 cents) and a FamilyMart consumer won the NT$10 million Special Prize for the latest edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Saturday (March 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. In the latest draw, FamilyMart announced one winner of the NT$10 million Special Prize, one winner of the NT$2 million Grand Prize, and five holders of cloud-based receipts worth NT$1 million; 7-Eleven reported three Special Prize winners, one Grand Prize winner, and four cloud invoice winners; and Hi-Life said that it has one Special Prize winner.

The lucky FamilyMart customer who spent the least and won the most was a shopper who bought a package of The Artisan Baker sliced bread for NT$58 at the Dali Dafa branch in Taichung City's Dali District. The FamilyMart consumer who won the Grand Prize had purchased a drink for NT$35 at the Changzhi Jiaoliiu store in Pingtung County's Changzhi Township.

FamilyMart's two cloud invoice winners included a customer who spent NT$89 on two bottles of FamilyMart's 4.0 fresh milk. The winning numbers for the cloud invoice price are 83940191 and 92059540.



FamilyMart brand of bread winner had purchased. (FamilyMart photo)

The 7-Eleven shopper who spent the least and won the most was a customer at its Fengmei branch in Taichung City's Xitun District, who bought a triangle rice ball for NT$36 and came away with the Special Prize. Its sole Grand Prize winner had bought 7-Eleven bread for NT$28 at the Xinheyuanmen branch in Miaoli County's Yuanli City.

The 7-Eleven cloud invoice winner who spent the least bought a drink for NT$21 at the P7 Changmen store in Tainan City's Shanhua District.



Example of rice ball winner purchased at 7-Eleven. (7-Eleven photo)

Last, but not least was a Hi-Life customer who bought a King of Tea drink for a mere NT$20 at the Beixian Xiyun store in New Taipei City's Wugu District, later earning them the NT$10 million Special Prize, reported NowNews.

The winning number for the Special Prize for the January-February edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 06634385. The winning number for the Grand Prize is 66882140.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 25722152, 93412693, and 16957025. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this number will garner a NT$200 prize.