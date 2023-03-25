Taiwan ambassador to Honduras arrives home following recall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s ambassador to Honduras arrived home Saturday (March 25) after being recalled in a protest against the Central American ally sending its foreign minister to China ahead of an expected switch in diplomatic recognition.

When Ambassador Vivia Chang (張俊菲) arrived at Taoyuan International Airport, she told reporters Taiwan had shown its utmost goodwill, the Liberty Times reported. For comments on whether Honduras was about to break off diplomatic relations after more than 80 years, she referred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fears about a break started March 14 when President Xiomara Castro tweeted she had told Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina to start talks with China on opening official relations. Before winning the presidential election last year, she had hinted at a break with Taipei.

After Castro’s tweet, allegations hit the media about dollar diplomacy, expensive public works projects, demands for aid, and support for Castro’s family when her husband, Manuel Zelaya, was deposed as president in 2009.

As Honduras decided to go ahead with sending Reina to Beijing, MOFA announced Thursday (March 23) it was recalling Chang to express its grave dissatisfaction.

If the break goes ahead, Taiwan will be left with 13 official diplomatic allies, with Guatemala and Belize the only partners in Central America. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was scheduled to visit both during a trip starting at the end of the month.