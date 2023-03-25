Northeasterly winds, cold front to bring rain to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As northeasterly winds strengthen and a cold front moves eastwards from south China, north Taiwan will see cool temperatures and rain in the coming days.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), starting on Saturday (March 25), north and east Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in south Taiwan may see sporadic rain or thunderstorms. Skies in other areas will range from cloudy to clear.

In north Taiwan and Yilan, temperatures will drop and remain between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius during the day. Meanwhile, in central and south Taiwan, the highest temperature will still reach around 30 C.

The monsoon and cold front will continue to bring rain to Taiwan on Sunday (March 26) and Monday (March 27). Areas north of Tainan, east Taiwan, and mountainous areas in south Taiwan may see short showers or thunderstorms and other areas will see sporadic showers.

Temperatures in north Taiwan will be cool.

On Tuesday (March 28), northeasterly winds will wane, bringing temperatures in north and northeast Taiwan up slightly. The cold front will also weaken, leaving only some rain in north and east Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in central Taiwan.

Rain will increase again on Wednesday (March 29) and Thursday (March 30) in east Taiwan and mountainous areas in north Taiwan.