Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese Z-9 helicopter enters Taiwan's southeast ADIZ

1 Chinese aircraft, 3 warships tracked in Taiwan's ADIZ

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/25 11:15
Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter. (PLA photo)

Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter. (PLA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked one Chinese aircraft and three naval vessels around the country, including a helicopter that entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

As of 6 a.m. on Saturday (March 25), the MND said one People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and four Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. The aircraft was identified as a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter.

The helicopter was detected flying in the southeast sector of the ADIZ. The incident was unusual as Chinese warplanes generally fly either in the vicinity of the median line or the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

The MND said that it monitored the situation and dispatched combat patrol aircraft and naval vessels to respond to the PLA activities.

Chinese Z-9 helicopter enters Taiwan's southeast ADIZ
Flight path of Harbin Z-9 helicopter. (MND image)
ADIZ
ADIZ incursion
ADIZ intrusions
Harbin Z-9
Z-9 helicopter
helicopter
PLA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation
2023/03/24 11:37
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2023/03/23 12:21
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around nation
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around nation
2023/03/22 11:43
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 2 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 2 naval ships around country
2023/03/21 10:51
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation
2023/03/20 11:43