Chinese Z-9 helicopter enters Taiwan's southeast ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked one Chinese aircraft and three naval vessels around the country, including a helicopter that entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

As of 6 a.m. on Saturday (March 25), the MND said one People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and four Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. The aircraft was identified as a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter.

The helicopter was detected flying in the southeast sector of the ADIZ. The incident was unusual as Chinese warplanes generally fly either in the vicinity of the median line or the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

The MND said that it monitored the situation and dispatched combat patrol aircraft and naval vessels to respond to the PLA activities.



Flight path of Harbin Z-9 helicopter. (MND image)