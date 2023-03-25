Taiwan tightens screening for arrivals from Asian countries due to African swine fever concerns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Arrivals from China, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia will be subjected to stricter vetting as Taiwan ramps up efforts to ward off African swine fever (ASF).

Finer screening will be put in place at the “green line,” meant for visitors with no items to declare at customs. Details of the mechanism will be announced in a week, Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said at a meeting of the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) on Friday (March 24).

The move follows a spike in cases for pork products being intercepted at the borders, either brought in by passengers or through mail and shipping.

Between August 2018 and March 20 this year, Taiwan impounded 5,278 items at the borders, 470 of them testing positive for ASF. The four Asian countries of China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are the countries from which most violations were reported, according to CEOC.

Taiwan has battled to keep the virus away with hefty fines, having stayed free from ASF after 17 Asian countries recorded infections. As of March 20, 121 arrivals had been fined NT$200,000 (US$6,591) each, an alarming figure compared to the 170 cases in the whole of 2022.

The authorities believe the surge in pork import incidents can be attributed to revived travel and declined vigilance. Hence the need for repeated warnings and new inspection measures.

COA is also stepping up a crackdown on swine farms illegally using food waste as feed. Some farmers have turned to kitchen waste due to the rising costs of pig feed.