First Phosphate Extends High Grade Phosphate Layers at Its Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained additional drill results from its Bégin-Lamarche property located in the region of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada. These additional results are further to the Company's press release dated March 9, 2023.



Highlights:



Drill hole BL-23-03 intersected 8.4% P 2 O 5 over 64.2 m starting in mineralization at bedrock ground level.

Layer 3 discovered originally with drill hole BL-23-02 (8.4% P 2 O 5 over 57.3 m) was found to extend to drill hole BL-23-03 (8.4% P 2 O 5 over 64.2 m). This establishes continuity of Layer 3 on strike and along dip.

Newly discovered layer 4 across drill hole BL-23-03 (between 143.0 m and 201.0 m) and across drill hole BL-23-04 (between 4.8 m to 45.0 m).

Table 1 - Assay Results - Bégin-Lamarche Property Hole From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) P 2 O 5 (%) TiO 2 (%) Note BL-23-01 5.9 29.6 23.8 10.6 5.2 Previously

released 131.9 215.4 83.5 7.8 4.2 BL-23-02 16.6 29.6 13.1 9.9 6.5 Previously

released 143.8 201.0 57.3 8.4 3.4 BL-23-03 13.8 78.0 64.2 8.4 4.4 143.0 160.8 17.8 5.8 4.1 183.0 201.0 18.0 5.3 4.1 BL-23-04 4.8 45.0 40.2 5.1 2.7 68.65 76.7 8.05 8.3 4.5

1Length is measured along the full length of the hole. True width is estimated to be 60-80% of the core length.

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

Table 2 - Parameters for Newly Reported and Existing Drill Holes Hole Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) Note BL-23-01 326558 5403369 150 -45 244.5 Previously released BL-23-02 326558 5403366 330 -45 201.0 Previously released BL-23-03 326651 5403385 150 -45 201.0 BL-23-04 326704 5403275 150 -45 201.0

"These drill results confirm the extension of the high grade phosphate layer discovered originally with hole BL-23-02 along with a new fourth layer," commented First Phosphate President Peter Kent. "What is more, the company has now drilled 17 drill holes within the main 2,000 m magnetic trend and all of them carry phosphate layers ranging from a few meters to an excess of 100 m.""We note the extent of the work carried out by First Phosphate that has brought forth these impressive phosphate discoveries to our region of the Fjord-du-Saguenay MRC," commented Gérald Savard, Mayor of Bégin and Prefect of the Fjord-du-Saguenay MRC. "The potential to create new jobs and wealth, as well as the possibility of improving our infrastructure through the responsible mining of phosphate, is very interesting for our municipality and for our MRC."Drill hole BL-23-03 intersected 8.4% P(phosphate) over 64.2 m and this phosphate layer is the extension of the originally discovered Layer 3 that returned 8.4% Pover 57.3 m (drill hole BL-23-02). BL-23-03 is located 100 m to the east of BL-23-02 (See Figure 1). The new results from BL-23-03 establish the continuity of this phosphate layer along strike and along dip. The mineralization is found within nelsonitic peridotite containing 15-20% apatite on average. Parameters for both holes are listed in Table 2.Another area of interest was discovered to the southeast of Layer 3. Both new drill holes reported the presence of another phosphate layer, Layer 4, to the southeast that averages 5.0% P. This layer is composed of smaller beds of nelsonitic peridotite with rocks in between the beds that also carrying apatite (phosphate mineral).Full drill results to date indicate the presence of four large phosphate layers ranging from 60 m to 83 m in thickness and at least 300 m in length. Grades vary from 5.0 % to 10.6% P(phosphate).The Company has now drilled 17 holes into the main magnetic trend at its Bégin-Lamarche property for a total length of 2,000 m. Layers with apatite mineralization have been identified in all drill holes. Layers range from a few meters to an excess of 100 m in thickness along the length of the holes. Samples from another 7 holes have been delivered to the assay laboratory and results are expected in the coming weeks.Figure 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The sampling of, and assay data from, the drill core is monitored through the Company's implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA-QC) program designed to the CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practices Guidelines. Drill core (NQ size) is logged and samples are selected by Laurentia Exploration Inc. geologists and sawn in half with a diamond saw at the project site. Half of the core is retained at the site for reference purposes. Sample intervals may vary from 0.5 to 3 metres in length depending on the geological observations. Half-core samples are packaged and sent by ground transportation in sealed rice bags to an independent laboratory, Activation Laboratories Ltd. of Ancaster, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 with CAN-P-1579). The core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split 250 g and pulverized (mild steel) to 95% passing -200 mesh. Each sample is analyzed for whole rock analysis (code 4B) for 10 major oxides and 7 trace elements by lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion and analysis by ICP-OES. The laboratory has its own QA/QC protocols where blanks and internal standards are inserted alternatively every 10 samples. A formal chain-of-custody procedure was adopted for security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.The scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 -("NI 43-101").The Company announces that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with CSE policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE/ NEO/ TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.The Company also announces that it has entered into a contractual agreement for consulting services, being market research, market insights, analysis services and other services which have recently fallen under investor relations activities with Yabucoa Partners Corp., dba Streetwise Reports and affiliate StreetSmart ("Yabucoa"). Yabucoa's engagement is for a period of 6 months. The engagement began January 3, 2023 and will end July 3, 2023. The company has paid Yabucoa a fee of USD $59,000.First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, at full ESG standard and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of total land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.Peter Kent, PresidentTel: +1 (647) 707-1943Investor Relations: investor@firstphosphate.com Media Relations: media@firstphosphate.com Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About First Phosphate Corp.