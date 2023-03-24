Taiwan dessert store Mimian develops signature Boston cream pie

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The co-founder of Taiwanese dessert brand Mimian, Chen Yi-hung (陳憶虹), has shared the heartwarming story behind her newly launched cake.

A.A. Taste Awards winner, Mimian launched its signature, lemon-flavored Boston cream pies on Friday (March 24). Notably, the owners use 100% pure cream without margarine.

Co-founded with her husband Chang Yu-jui (張育睿), Chen has waited a decade to make the recipe a reality. She told Taiwan News that she pushed her husband to speed up the launch of the cake after her father passed away in 2022.

“My father influenced me tremendously. I never showed how sad I was, but only cried inside,” said Chen. “When my siblings and I were children, my parents used to buy a cake to celebrate our birthdays. Also, when I was upset or mad, my father would always buy me a cake to calm me down.”

All kinds of cakes became Chen’s comfort food. “Feeling happy and comforted are different and I like to tell my customers that things will get better with my cakes,” said Chen.

To commemorate her father, Chen said that a whisky-flavored Boston cream pie may be on the way for Father’s Day, as it is her favorite liquor. “But my father only loved beer ... I am so spoiled,” joked Chen.

Chen explained the naming of "Mimian," which means squint in Chinese. "When you taste something sweet, the happiness will make your eyes squint."

The desserts are available for purchase online.



Two flavors are on display at the Friday press event. (Mimian photo)



(Mimian photos)