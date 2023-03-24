Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Reach USD 484.17 Mn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 9.5%

MarketResearch.biz offers a 360-degree view of the Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of key factors, including growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities for business expansion in the market over the forecast period 2023-2033. This report aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of the global market, including the major stakeholders in the Artificial Heart-Lung Machine sector. This assessment provides a clear overview of the current and historical market status, as well as forecasted market size. The report also provides data on market volume, share, and revenue as well as production and sales.

The artificial heart-lung machine (AHLM) is a medical device that temporarily supports heart and lung function during open-heart surgery. It acts as an external system, taking over the function of both organs so the surgeon can operate on an unblooded heart. The market for AHMs is highly competitive with only a few major players dominating market share.

North America and Europe are the primary markets for artificial heart-lung machines due to their high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the accessibility of modern healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience tremendous growth over the coming years due to increased healthcare spending, improved infrastructure and increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases. In addition to open-heart surgery, artificial heart-lung machines are also utilized in lung transplant surgeries and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy for patients with severe respiratory failure. With the rising adoption of these therapies, the demand for artificial heart-lung machines is expected to continue increasing over the coming years.

Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Value at USD 323.96 Mn In 2023 and Is Projected To Reach USD 484.17 Mn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 9.5%.

The top Major Players in the Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market include:

Sorin Group

Edwards Lifesciences.

MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG.

Medtronic Inc.

C. R. Bard Inc.

Terumo Corporation

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis and ranges from a macro overview of total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region, providing a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into, the Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market covering all of its essential aspects.

By Segmentations:

Type

double roller pump

single roller pump

Application

lung transplantation operations

cardiac surgery

By Region:

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

Major Highlights of the Report:

An all-inclusive assessment of the parent markets

Evolution of important market aspects

An industry-wide study of market segments.

Market value and volume are assessed in the past, present, and future years.

Market share evaluation

Market leaders’ tactical approaches.

Companies can use innovative strategies to strengthen their market position.

This study provides market growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks, market share, and the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market growth rate. The report also includes information on monetary and exchange fluctuations, import-export trade, and the global market. The SWOT analysis, compiled by industry experts, Industry Concentration Ratio, and the most recent developments for the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market share are covered statistically in the form of tables and figures, as well as graphs and charts, for easy comprehension.

Moreover, it helps new businesses perform a positive assessment of their business plans because it covers a range of topics market participants must be aware of to remain competitive.

