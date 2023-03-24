Alexa
Taipei celebrates FINAL's electronic club sounds

A 5-track compilation from DJ Tzusing showcases nation's forward-looking electronic music and is dedicated to Taipei club

By Taiwan Beats, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/03/24 19:50
"FINAL Taipei Compilation" is an ode to the famed Taipei nightclub. (FINAL photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A compilation of what is being described as the “very best of Taiwan’s newest experimental electronic artists” was released Friday (March 24) by Tzusing’s label Sea Cucumber.

The Malaysian-born DJ is based in Taipei and Shanghai, and plays a mix of experimental or streamlined techno and club music.

His new project, “FINAL Taipei Compilation,” features five tracks from five Taiwanese DJs and producers, namely: B E N N, jondu, Lujiachi, Meuko! Meuko!, and Sandy’s Trace. The EP is dedicated to FINAL club, which was established 2018 in Taipei.

Described by Tzusing as a “love letter” to FINAL, a mainstay on the capital city’s alternative clubbing scene, the tracks have a deconstructed production and are heavy on the sub-bass. Think hard noises, glitchy synths, and deep acoustic journeys.

“I think FINAL can really put Taiwan on the map a bit more as far as making more cutting-edge electronic music” is concerned, Tzusing was quoted as saying in a press statement.

The compilation is available on all streaming platforms.

This article was first published by Taiwan News' media partner Taiwan Beats, the world’s gateway to Taiwanese pop music.
