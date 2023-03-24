Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market With Complete SWOT Analysis by Forecast From 2023 to 2031 | Envision Healthcare Holdings, Mednax, Team Health Holdings

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Ambulatory Surgical Centers industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global ambulatory surgical centers market size was US$ 2.2 billion in 2021. The global ambulatory surgical centers market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Modern outpatient surgery centers, often known as ASCs, offer same-day surgical treatment. The treatment majorly includes diagnostic and preventive treatments. Ambulatory surgery facilities have transformed the experience for patients by providing more practical alternative to outpatient treatments performed in hospitals.

Factors Influencing the Market The global ambulatory surgical centers market is forecast to record significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the benefits of these surgery centers, such as same-day treatment, fewer problems, and high-quality care, will fuel the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period. Other factors, such as the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, etc., will also benefit the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period. Apart from that, the expansion of outpatient facilities, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure will escalate the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, a shortage of skilled professionals may limit the market growth during the analysis period. COVID-19 Impact Analysis The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the ambulatory surgical centers market as the focus of the entire healthcare sector shifted to this deadly virus. Various hospitals and clinics postponed non-essential surgeries in order to focus on COVID-19-affected patients and also lower the community transmission of the COVID-19 disease. Thus, such essential moves hampered the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market. Regional Analysis North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the ambulatory surgical centers market due to rising government support to advanced primary care services. In addition, the growing prevalence of diseases and increasing disposable income will contribute to the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period. The Asia-Pacific ambulatory surgical centers market will also record notable growth due to the rising healthcare costs and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the rising geriatric population, high healthcare spending, and government focus on improving healthcare infrastructure will contribute to the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period. Competitors in the Market ? United Surgical Partners.

? Surgery Partners

? Surgical Care Affiliates

? Envision Healthcare Holdings

? Mednax

? Team Health Holdings

? Tenet Healthcare

? SurgCenter Development

? Suprabha Surgicare

? Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation The global ambulatory surgical centers market segmentation focuses on Ownership, Surgery Type, Specialty, Service, and Region. By Ownership

? Physician Only

? Hospital Only

? Corporation Only

? Physician & Hospital

? Physician & Corporation

? Hospital & Corporation By Surgery Type

? Dental

? Otolaryngology

? Endoscopy

? Obstetrics / Gynecology

? Opthalmology

? Orthopedic

? Cardiovascular

? Neurology

? Plastic Surgery

? Podiatry

? Others By Speciality Type

? Multi-specialty

? Single specialty By Service

? Diagnosis

? Treatment By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

