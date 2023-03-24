Taiwan's Namaxia firefly season starts late this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After being delayed for a week, the firefly season at Kaohsiung’s Namaxia began on Friday (March 24).

According to Namaxia District Office, this year, the fireflies’ maturity was impeded by the drought in south Taiwan as well as the series of cold snaps. The cold weather in mountainous areas slowed down the speed of fireflies’ growth, while the drought left the soil dry, making it difficult for larvae to build pupa cells.

Thanks to the past week’s good weather and heat, however, fireflies in Namaxia finally emerged from the earth. District Director Avia Kanpanena (孔賢傑) was cited as saying, “Tens of thousands of fireflies are dancing about, it is very beautiful.”

The “Namasia Firefly Tour” runs from Friday to April 30. Visitors may observe fireflies while walking on three trails between 6 and 9 p.m. The Dakanuwa trail, which is suitable for all visitors, is open seven days a week and has a length of 1,288 meters and a capacity of 400 people.

The advanced Labiniya and Nanshalu trails are open every Saturday. The Labiniya trail has a length of 746 m and a capacity of 100, while the Nanshalu trail has a length of 934 m and a capacity of 300.

On weekdays, tickets to the event go on sale at 3 p.m. at Namaxia’s only gas station. On weekends, tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. at the Nanshalu village’s former Farmers’ Association, Maya village’s Mango Tree Village Market, and the Una Bread and Breakfast, in addition to the gas station.

After 6 p.m., tickets are sold at trailheads. Each ticket is priced at $250.