US House passes Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday (March 22) passed a bill that would require the State Department to carry out periodic reviews of its guidelines for American engagement with Taiwan no less than every two years.

The Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act passed with an overwhelming 404-7 vote, according to CNA. The bill was introduced on Feb. 24 by Representative Ann Wagner and amends the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020.

In a statement announcing the measure, Wagner said the regular reviews and updates must explain how the guidance deepens and expands relations between the U.S. and Taiwan. State Department updates would also be required to “give due consideration to the fact that Taiwan is a democratic partner and a free and open society that respects universal human rights and democratic values.”

In addition, updates need to “ensure that the conduct of relations with Taiwan reflects the longstanding, comprehensive, and values-based relationship the United States shares with Taiwan, and contribute to the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.” And lastly, reviews must “identify opportunities to lift any remaining self-imposed limitations on U.S.-Taiwan engagement and articulate a plan to do so.”

Wagner noted that for decades most senior American executive branch officials were banned from visiting Taiwan in order not to anger China, while top Taiwanese officials were not able to travel to the U.S. Meanwhile, meetings between officials from the two countries had to comply with a long list of cumbersome and arbitrary rules, such as having meetings in hotels instead of official federal buildings, Wagner said.

In January 2021, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said all of those guidelines were null and void. However, many of these restrictions have since been put back in place by the Biden administration, Wagner said.

Wagner also added that Taiwan is now facing an “unprecedented threat” from China and that the U.S. needs to stand by its friends and partners, particularly Taiwan. “We must increase our economic ties, defense relationship, and political support of Taiwan’s democratic system, and this bill will support these goals.”

The only opposition to the House bill came from seven Democrats; Jamaal Bowman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Delia Ramirez, according to The Hill. The bill will now need to be passed in the Senate before it can be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law, not signed, or vetoed.