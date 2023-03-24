Legislators take aim at migrant workers wiring money home illegally

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Migrant workers wire NT$50 billion ($1.64 billion) per year home from Taiwan through illegal means, often falling victim to scams and threatening the financial order, lawmakers said Friday (March 24).

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) and the Ministry of Labor needed to highlight the proper financial channels for migrant workers to send their earnings home, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers said at a news conference Friday. The authorities should also tighten their supervision of the use of digital and online platforms for illegal schemes, the Liberty Times reported.

The Central Bank said more than half of foreign workers allowed brokers to handle financial transactions for them, underlining the importance of dissuading brokers from using illegal channels. Legal procedures for transferring money out of the country required between two and three days, so if a broker was advertising he could do it in one day, he was probably moving the funds via illegal channels, bank officials said.

According to government data, 256,000 Vietnamese workers wired $117,000 home during 2022, but 250,000 Indonesian workers remitted $1.74 billion. The lawmakers concluded from those figures the migrants used illegal agencies to wire home NT$50 billion per year, per the Liberty Times.

Lawmakers suggested migrant workers were unable to discern legal from illegal services due to the language barrier, while the operators of the underground schemes offered better exchange rates and lower handling fees. The operators would use compatriots to attract the migrant workers, and send them to the factory dormitories to collect the cash on payday and wire it directly into accounts in Vietnam.