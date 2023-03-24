Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/03/24 16:06
A tree stands in a lake in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the World Water Day. World Water Day was established in 1992 by...
Crystal palace fans with flares ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates stadium in London, Sun...
A protester jumps in the air as he throws a rock towards police next to a burning barricade in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, March 20, 20...
Men transport their salvaged belongings in Chiradzulu, southern Malawi, Friday March 17, 2023. Authorities are still getting to grips with the scale o...
View of the Sau reservoir about 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona. Spain, Monday, March 20, 2023. The Sau reservoir's water levels now stand at 9% ...
Clothes are hung out to dry on called electrical power lines caused by last week's heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Phalombe, southern...
A woman jumps over a bonfire during the Newroz celebrations marking the start of spring in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 19, 2023. In Turkey, the sp...
A man in costume stands over la Plaine during Marseille's Carnaval de la Plaine in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Danie...
A carnival goer is arrested by riot police during Marseille's Carnaval de la Plaine in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/D...
Police beat a protester who had hidden in a shack, after police threw a tear gas grenade inside to force him out, in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya...
A protester holds a painting depicting Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Britain's former prime minister face...
Russian matryoshka dolls with portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed among others for sal...
An injured Ukrainian soldier lies on a bed inside a special medical bus during an evacuation by volunteers from the Hospitallers paramedic organisatio...
Dock workers stand in front of a burning barricade next the port of Marseille southern France, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.The bill pushed through by Pr...
Railway workers hold a banner reading 'Until withdrawal' during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The bill pushed th...
A Ukrainian police officer takes cover in front of a burning building that was hit in a Russian airstrike in Avdiivka, Ukraine, Friday, March 17, 2023...

MARCH 17-23, 2023

From Cyclone Freddy’s devastating impact in Malawi and protests in France against raising the retirement age, to fans celebrating with flares at a Premier League match in England, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, AP chief photographer in Berlin.

