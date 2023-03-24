Man falls to death from 9th floor at south Taiwan tech park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man fell to his death from the ninth floor of an office building in a technology park in south Taiwan on Friday (March 24).

The incident occurred at Kaohsiung Software Technology Park in Kaohsiung City's Qianzheng District at noon, reported ETtoday. A man was found lying on the pedestrian walkway on the first floor and because his injuries were clearly fatal, he was not transported to the hospital.

According to a police investigation, the deceased is a 26-year-old man surnamed Yang (楊) who started working at a technology company in the tech park less than six months ago, per UDN. Some colleagues told the news agency Yang had chatted with coworkers in the morning and seemed to be acting normally.

As the incident took place at noon, many office workers were out for lunch and witnessed the man fall. Passers-by who saw it were reportedly in a state of shock.

At least one witness saw Yang walk up the stairs toward the ninth floor just before his fall. Kaohsiung City Police Department said there was no evidence of foul play and his family in Tainan City has been notified of Yang's passing by authorities.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925, or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.