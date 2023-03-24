United States & Japan Medical Device Market Size, Opportunities, Share, Leading Players, Revenue and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the United States & Japan Medical Device industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the United States & Japan Medical Device industry.

The United States & Japan medical device market held a market value of USD 208.49 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 282.11 Billion by the year 2027. Japans medical device market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% from 2022 to 2027. Around 8,33,568 thousand units of medical device were sold in 2021.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS219

Medical devices are any devices which are used for medical purposes. These may include diagnostic devices, treatment devices, and monitoring devices, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing emphasis of healthcare organizations for early diagnosis as well as treatment of these diseases. Furthermore, rising number of players investing in the medical device industry for bringing technologically advanced products in the market is also anticipated to fuel the market growth. For instance, in fiscal year 2021 Medtronic invested 34.8% of its net sales for research and development to launch new products in the market. Similarly, Stryker invested around USD 984 million on R&D. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure is also estimated to boost the market growth.

Current trends in the United States and Japan medical device market include convergence of medical devices, internet of medical things, robotics, blockchain, and 3D manufacturing, among others. Despite the driving factors, stringent regulatory environment are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, the market is capital intensive which further poses as a threat to the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The United States & Japan medical device market is segmented based on product.

By Product,

Diagnostic Devices

o Electrodiagnostic Devices

? Ultrasound Systems

? Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

? Electrocardiographs

? Scintigraphy Apparatus

? Other Electrodiagnostic Devices

o Radiation Devices

? CT Scanners

? Other Medical X-ray Apparatus

o Imaging Parts & Accessories

? Contrast Media

? X-ray Tubes

? Medical X-ray Film

? Other Imaging Parts & Accessories

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS219

Consumables

o Syringes, Needles & Catheters

? Syringes (with/without needles)

? Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures

? Others

o Bandages & Dressings

? Adhesive Medical Dressings

? Non-adhesive Medical Dressing

o Suturing Materials

o Other Consumables

? Surgical Gloves

? Ostomy Products

? Blood-Grouping Reagents

? First-aid Boxes & Kits

Patient Aids

o Portable Aids

? Hearing Aids

? Pacemakers

o Therapeutic Applications

? Therapeutic Respiration Devices

? Mechano-Therapy Devices

? Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.)

Orthopedics and Prosthetics

o Fixation Devices

o Artificial Joints

o Other Artificial Body Parts

Dental Products

o Dental Instrument and Supplies

? Dental Instruments

? Dental Cements

? Teeth and Other Fittings

o Dental Capital Equipment

? Dental Drills

? Dental Chairs

? Dental X-Rays

Patient Monitoring Devices

Trauma Devices

o Solid Screws

o Cannulated Screws

o Plates

o Pins

o Rods

o Anchors

o Guides

o Intramedullary (IM) Nails

o Plating System

o Graft cage long bone

o Radial Head Replacement System

o Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS219

Other Medical Device Categories

o Ophthalmic Instruments

o Hospital Furniture

o Wheelchairs

o Medical & Surgical Sterilizers

o Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus

o Other Instruments & Appliances

Diagnostic devices are used to diagnose a disease or any health problem in order to find a cure for the problem. In the United States, the diagnostic devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% owing to the growing prevalence of chronic devices and rising adoption of technologically advanced devices for better diagnosis of various diseases. According to the Development Bank of Japan, as of October 2018, the production scale of image diagnosis system in Japan was USD 2,790.12 million. Within the imaging parts and accessories, the contrast media segments market size in the U.S. was estimated to be USD 5.38 billion by 2027.

Within the consumables segment, the syringes (with/without needles) segments market volume size in Japan was anticipated to hit around 997 thousand units by 2027. This is owing to the high usage of syringes for delivering medications as well as for collection of samples for diagnosis purposes. Furthermore, the patient aids segment is estimated to grow owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, among others.

Rising incidence rate of orthopaedic diseases such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and elbow pain, among others is expected to contribute to the growth of the orthopaedics and prosthetics segment. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. were suffering from arthritis in 2020. Within this segment, the artificial joints subsegment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% in Japan.

The dental products segment is estimated to grow owing to the rising awareness regarding dental health. Similarly, the patient monitoring devices segment is anticipated to grow owing to the rising adoption of health monitoring devices at homes. The trauma devices segment is expected to grow owing to the various technological advancements. The rods sub segment is estimated to account for a market size of USD 0.10 billion by 2027.

Regional Overview

By region, the United States medical device market is expected to grow owing to the presence of many major players in the country. These players include Stryker, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD), among others.

Japan is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing adoption of technological advanced products in the country. Also, rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is also expected to boost the market growth.

The United States & Japan medical device market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS219

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com