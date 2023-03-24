Malaysia Meat Market Trends and Innovations for the Period 2023-2031″

Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, has recently conducted a study that sheds light on the booming Malaysia meat market. According to their research, the market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% and earn revenue of approximately USD 2.83 billion by the end of 2027.

The report identifies increasing per capita income of consumers and growing consumption of red meat as the main drivers of this growth. In Malaysia, consumers are increasingly able to afford higher quality meat products, which has led to a surge in demand for red meat. In particular, lamb consumption has seen significant growth over the past few years, with imports of red meat accounting for a majority of the market. Approximately 80% of beef and 95% of lamb are imported, according to the South-East Asia regional manager of Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), Valeska.

The report also assesses business solutions, advancements, applications, benefits, breadth, and operations of the Malaysia meat market. Its comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the market.

In summary, the Malaysia meat market presents a significant opportunity for growth and investment, with positive signals indicating a promising future for the industry.

Increasing Demand for Packaged Meat Products is Boosting the Malaysia Meat Market

Packaged meat products are gaining huge popularity among Malay consumers mainly because of their busy lifestyles, especially in urban regions. Another crucial factor boosting the sales of packaged meat products is its clear labeling of halal and non-halal products. Islam is the most professed religion in Malaysia with around 61.3% of the population following this religion. The religion strictly bans the consumption of non-halal food. Consequently, consumers are inclined towards packaged meat due to the halal certification of the products, which is favoring the overall market growth.

Increasing Import and Export Activities Propelling the Malaysia Meat Market Forward

In light of the increasing demand for meat production in the country, the Malaysian government is focusing on expanding imports and exports of meat within the country. Malaysia is Australia’s second-largest mutton export market and a major supplier of live goats. As a result of the high protein content, goats and sheep are often consumed in Malaysia. In addition, the multicultural nature of Malaysia contributes to the demand for different types of meat, which influences imports and exports, propelling the Malaysia meat market’s growth.

Malaysia Meat Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the Malaysia meat market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade segments. The off-trade segment is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. The supermarket/hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. There are around 334 hypermarkets and over 40 supermarket chains in Malaysia which is increasing the consumers accessibility to a wide range of meat products. However, the on-trade segment also covers a substantial share in the market because of the increasing demand for meat products in restaurants, hotels, and street-food vendors.

Impact of COVID-19 on Malaysia Meat Market

The growth of the Malaysia meat market came to a standstill due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the government-imposed strict lockdown to flatten the infection curve in the country, the distribution channels, such as supermarket/hypermarkets and wet markets, were either closed or operating at reduced times. Consequently, this restricted the consumers accessibility to meat products. Furthermore, the import and export activities were also restricted to prevent further casualties. As a result, the supply of meat products was hindered, incurring huge losses to the market players.

Malaysia Meat Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Malaysia meat market are Darabif Meat Company, Meat Factory Malaysia, The Food Company, Kharisma Vision, Borneo Seafoods, Felsers Rodl, KNA Resources, Yi Kim International Trading Sdn Bhd, Falak Group, Vasano Holdings Sdn Bhd, Mutiara Food Processing Sdn Bhd, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Type (Red Meat, Poultry, Seafood)

By Product Type (Fresh, Chilled, Frozen)

By Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade)

The Malaysia meat market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several industry players and an increasing number of meat importers and exporters. The industry offers a wide range of products to meet consumers’ needs and to increase their market penetration and sales. In addition, they focus on improving their distribution channels. Additionally, the adoption of market strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

