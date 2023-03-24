Dermatoscope Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Prominent Players, Revenue, Share and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Dermatoscope industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Dermatoscope industry.

The global dermatoscope market held a market value of USD 117.5 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 233.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2017 to 2027. Approximately 146,674 units of dermatoscopes were sold in 2020.

Dermatoscopes are hand-held visual aid device that help physicians for examination and diagnosis of skin lesions and diseases, such as melanoma. The device is also useful for examining hair, nails, and scalp. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of melanoma cancer coupled with growth in research & development activities as well as findings for research areas. Furthermore, technological advancements are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high cost associated with the treatment of cancer and availability of alternatives such as SPECT and PET are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Moreover, reimbursement uncertainties & issues along with stringent regulatory policies are expected to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing prevalence of melanoma cancer

The prevalence of cancer is increasing rapidly. According to the American Cancer Society, as of January 2021, around 106,110 new cases of melanoma are diagnosed in America every year and 7,180 people die suffering from melanoma every year. The source also stated that melanoma accounted for 1% of all skin cancers. However, it causes majority of skin cancer deaths. Hence, the growing prevalence of melanoma cancers is anticipated to boost market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global dermatoscope market is segmented into type and application.

By Type,

Traditional Dermatoscope

Digital Dermatoscope

The digital dermatoscope is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 12.4% owing to growing technological advancements in the segment. The traditional dermatoscope segment is expected to surpass a market volume of about 79,000 units by 2025.

By Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

The clinics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 61% owing to the easy availability of technologically advanced products in the clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% owing to growing number of hospitals globally.

Regional Overview

By region, the global dermatoscope market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The European region accounted for the largest market share of more than 36.9% owing to the presence of major players in the region and increasing prevalence of skin cancer in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 12.6% owing to growing adoption of technologically advanced products in the region. North America and South America regions are also anticipated to witness significant growth rated during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global dermatoscope market include Dermlite, Heine, Dino Lite, Canfield Scientific, WelchAllyn, AMD Global, KaWe, FotoFinder, Caliber I.D., Firefly Global, and Metaoptima, among others. The cumulative market share of the eleven major players is near about 57.5%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in April 2021, Vectra WB180 delivered the 3D whole-body imaging at Mount Sinais new melanoma and skin cancer center.

