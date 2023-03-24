Japan Bottled Water Market, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2031

The Japan bottled water market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing water pollution levels and growing health concerns among consumers, according to a recent study by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The report highlights the increasing pollution levels and declining access to safe drinking water in Japan as the primary factors driving the market’s growth. Consumers are shifting towards bottled water due to these concerns, along with increasing health consciousness. Industry players are launching a wide range of bottled water and improving distribution channels to boost product accessibility, contributing to the market’s growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR383

However, the report also identifies environmental concerns surrounding single-use plastic water bottles as a potential restraining factor for the market during the forecast period.

Overall, the Japan bottled water market presents significant opportunities for businesses and investors in the industry. With increasing consumer demand for safe and healthy drinking water, as well as improving distribution channels, the market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Declining Water Quality Levels in Japan Anticipated To Drive the Market Growth During the Forecast Period

Japan is one of the countries that offer exceptionally clean and drinkable tap water. However, several instances of declining water quality that have affected the trust of its citizens have emerged in recent years. It has been reported that some tap water contained radioactive materials, making it unsafe for babies to drink. Additionally, increasing acidity levels have adversely affected Japan’s lakes, rivers, and surrounding waters as a result of industrial pollutants. Thus, the pollution levels in the surface water of rivers and streams significantly affect people’s access to safe drinking water. Due to these factors, the demand for bottled water is projected to surge across Japan during the forecast period.

Increasing Spending on Advertisement and Marketing Boosting Japan Bottled Water Market Growth

Advertisements and marketing campaigns play an important role in driving sales in any industry. The same holds true for Japan’s bottled water market. Japanese players lavishly invest in these strategies to boost their market sales. Bottled water appeals primarily to working adults between the ages of 25 and 44. Therefore, the market players offer attractive packaging to attract consumers. They also establish partnerships with offices, sponsor events, and offer their products as refreshments during charitable events, etc.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR383

Japan Bottled Water Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the Japan bottled water market is grouped into on-trade, off-trade segments. The off-trade segment dominates the Japan bottled water market. This segment is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, specialty stores, online channels, home & office delivery, and others. Among these, the convenience stores segment holds the largest market share owing to the availability of a wide range of bottled water brands of different sizes in such stores. Furthermore, the presence of a high number of convenience stores in Japan also drives its market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Japan Bottled Water Market

The Japan bottled water market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. The demand for bottled water in the country witnessed a sharp decline as the Japanese government announced a state of emergency across the country as soon as the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the WHO. The operations of major on-trade distribution channels of bottled water, such as airports, railways, hotels, restaurants, were restricted, which directly affected the market demand for bottled water. Furthermore, restrictions were placed on foreign arrivals due to the high risks of COVID-19 spreading on a global level, which also impacted market growth.

Japan Bottled Water Market- Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Japan bottled water market are Suntory Holdings Limited, The Coca-Cola Company, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., FamilyMart Co., Ltd., Evian, Aqua Clara, Otsuka foods, FIJI Water, Dr. Silica Sdn Bhd, Fillico, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Product Type (Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Distilled Water, Sparkling Water, Others)

By Category (Water Exchange, Refill, New)

By Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade)

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR383

The Japan bottled water market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous brands. However, certain renowned brands, such as Suntory and Asahi, significantly cover large market shares. To attract consumers, market players constantly launch new products with added minerals and flavors. They also spend huge amounts on advertising and marketing to generate consumer awareness and boost their sales. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date data compiled by means of our researchers. These grant you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to expect market adjustments to continue to be in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica information from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, commercial enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the records you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every phase and sub-segment

Indicates the area and section that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as nicely as to dominate the market

Analysis through geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the area as nicely as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which contains the market rating of the predominant players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, commercial enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of organizations profiled

Extensive business enterprise profiles comprising of business enterprise overview, employer insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT evaluation for the primary market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding current traits which contain boom possibilities and drivers as properly as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number views via Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analyst help

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR383

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com