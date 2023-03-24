Hard Seltzer Market Growth, Revenue and Forecasts 2023-2031

The report by Report Ocean highlights the growth of the global hard seltzer market and its major driving factors. According to the report, the market is growing at a high CAGR due to rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing launches of new flavors, as well as easy availability of hard seltzer. The report also revealed that the global hard seltzer market was worth USD 9 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.40% to reach revenues of around USD 37.1 billion by the end of 2028. This growth is attributed to the increasing willingness of consumers to decrease their alcohol consumption, with hard seltzer emerging as an effective option. The easy availability of hard seltzer in convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets is also seen as a major driving factor.

Rising Launches of New Products is Driving Global Hard Seltzer Market

With rising demand for hard seltzer among consumers, the market players are also launching new products with different flavors to attract consumers. For instance, Vizzy recently announced the launch of its first canned mimosa, the Mimosa Hard Seltzer with 5% ABV. They are also significantly investing in research and development activities to test new products. Modelo Especial, for instance, recently announced the launch of new test products. Such launches are anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the global hard seltzer market.

Global Hard Seltzer Market – By Alcohol by Volume Content

Based on alcohol by volume content, the global hard seltzer market is segmented into 1.0% to 4.9%, 5.0% to 6.9%, and others. The 5.0% to 6.9% segment holds the largest share in the global hard seltzer market. The demand for low-content alcohol is gaining huge popularity among consumers. Due to this, several alcohol brands are launching hard seltzer in this ABV range to tap into the growing market opportunities. The availability of a wide range of products is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

Global Hard Seltzer Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global hard seltzer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global hard seltzer market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The global hard seltzer brands are increasingly launching products in this region to expand their consumer base and establish themselves as leading brands in new brands. Furthermore, rising disposable income and changing consumption patterns with the influence of the west are also influencing the growth of the hard seltzer market in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hard Seltzer Market

The global hard seltzer market registered a negative impact post the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The lockdown imposed by several countries to mitigate the virus spread directly influenced the peoples mobility. Furthermore, several stores were out of stock for hard seltzer due to hindrance in the distribution channels and panic buying of several products from convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets. The demand for hard seltzer also registered a sharp decline from the on-trade channels since the bars, hotels and other channels were closed due to lockdown restrictions.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global hard seltzer market are Briggs Hard Seltzer, Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Truly Hard Seltzer, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Nauti Hard Seltzer, Willie’s Superbrew, Smirnoff Seltzer Red, White and Berry, High Noon Hard Seltzer, JuneShine Hard Kombucha Acai Berry, Mkku Passionfruit, Two Robbers Hard Seltzer, Amass Hard Seltzer, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Volume Content (1.0% To 4.9%, 5.0% To 6.9%, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Off-Trade, On-Trade)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The global hard seltzer market is highly fragmented with the presence of several alcohol companies. The companies constantly launch new products with new flavors and significantly focus on improving their distribution channel to boost their sales. They also focus on attractive packaging to garner consumers attention. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global hard seltzer market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global hard seltzer market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

