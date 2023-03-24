Vertical Farming Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2023-2031

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the Global Vertical Farming Market was worth USD 3.72 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5%, earning revenue of around USD 13.2 billion by the end of 2028. The market is booming due to the degradation of land, increasing demand for organic food, and adoption of space-saving farming along with expanding technological advancements in the agriculture sector. The benefits of year-round crop production by vertical farming, as well as the stable crop yields, are also driving growth in the market. Vertical farming reduces the use of water, soil, and saves considerable space, making it a more sustainable method of agriculture. However, factors such as maintenance of temperature, humidity, and air circulation in a vertical farm are the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.

The market is fragmented into Building-Based Vertical Farms and Shipping Container-Based Vertical Farms. The Building-Based-Vertical Farms segment dominates the market owing to the rising shifting of abandoned buildings in cities. In addition, the use of shipping containers installed with LED lights and drip irrigation is growing in some countries, allowing users to monitor plant growth remotely. The Global Vertical Farming Market is expected to proliferate during the forecast period (2023-2028) around the globe, as it is one of the most booming markets that grow continuously owing to the fast advantages and integration of new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics.

Geographically, the Global Vertical Farming Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia-Pacific segment accounts to hold the largest share in the market owing to the rising investments and expanding operations in vertical farming by various companies in this region. Many countries in APAC are densely populated with limited availability of land farming. Since the demand for food is increasing and conventional farming is not sufficient to serve this demand. Thus, growing food locally in limited space is rising thereby resulting in the expansion of farms by companies in this region. Moreover, The sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), initially declines the growth of the Food and Agriculture sector. However, post the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in the awareness of health and food safety. Interest in indoor farming and vertical gardens rise during the pandemic. People started growing small crops on their balconies and terrace. which in turn accelerated the growth of the Global Vertical Farming Market. This trend in the market is likely to continue during the forecast period (2023-2028).

The leading market players in the Global Vertical Farming market are Signify Holding, OSRAM GmbH, Freight Farms Inc., Aerofarms, Sky Greens, Plenty, Valoya, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Heliospectra AB, Green Sense Farms, Agrilution, BrightFarms, Illumitex Inc., American Hydroponics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Urban Crop Solutions, and Other Prominent Players. The Global Vertical Farming Market is highly fragmented with the presence of multinational Food and beverages and pharmaceutical companies.

Market Segment:

By Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, And Aquaponics)

By Structure (Building-Based Vertical Farms And Shipping Container-Based Vertical Farms)

By Crop (Tomato, Berries, Lettuce And Leafy Vegetables, Pepper, Cucumber, And Others)

By Application (Indoor And Outdoor)

By Offering (Hardware, Software, And Services)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA)

These companies constantly launch a wide range of products to innovations to attract consumers and significantly invest in research and development activities to further innovate their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Vertical Farming Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Vertical Farming market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

