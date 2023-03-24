US 'Tiger Team' ensuring Taiwan's defense against China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said on Thursday (March 23) that he has formed a "Tiger Team" to ensure that Taiwan's military needs are met amid rising threats from China and "logjams" with weapons orders due to the war in Ukraine.

During a hearing of the House Appropriations Committee's defense subcommittee, Congressman Ken Calvert said every Taiwanese leader he met with during his recent visit to Taiwan had "remarked at the extremely slow pace of U.S. defense articles." He asked Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark A. Milley what are Ukraine and Taiwan's "most critical defense needs" and what steps are being taken to expedite the shipment of weapons.

Austin responded by acknowledging "headwinds" due to the pandemic's impact on supply chains and struggles U.S. manufacturers have had keeping up with demand. He expressed optimism that U.S. weapons makers will eventually be able to alleviate the backlog in Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

The Secretary of Defense said that he created a "Tiger Team" months ago to deal with FMS shortfalls and "identify logjams and work through those logjams" to expedite production of crucial weapons systems. He also formed a group of senior leaders in the Department of Defense to focus on the issue on a weekly basis "to make sure that we are providing the right kinds of capability that Taiwan needs."

Austin closed by saying "this remains an area of focus for the department."

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal in September 2022, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks signed a memorandum in August to establish a "Tiger Team" led by Sasha Baker, deputy under secretary of defense in charge of weapons procurement and logistical support. The team includes representatives from the armed services to examine inefficiencies in U.S. arms sales to foreign countries.