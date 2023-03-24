Oasys and SBI VC Trade Partner to Introduce Innovative Wallet Solution for Blockchain Gaming in Japan

SINGAPORE / TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 24 March 2023 - Oasys, the gaming-optimised blockchain, today announces its new partnership with SBI VC Trade, the crypto solutions arm of Japan’s SBI Group. This strategic collaboration marks a milestone for Oasys, as it provides a unique opportunity to expand its user base and further the development of the Japanese blockchain industry. By leveraging the wealth of expertise, innovation, and resources that SBI VC Trade brings to the table, this strategic alliance will unlock unparalleled levels of synergy between the two companies. The alliance will double down on their joint focus of providing a secure trading environment for users and a zero gas fees trading experience.





As part of the partnership, the Oasys network will support SBI Web3 wallet, which has been operational in Japan since January this year. The wallet’s automated exchange of the user's crypto assets for Japanese yen simplifies trading NFTs in blockchain games, reducing the barriers to entry for users and making it more accessible to purchase tokens, trade NFTs, and play blockchain games. Additionally, Oasys and SBI VC Trade are exploring various collaborations, including the listing of OAS tokens, a partnership with SBINFT Market, and liquidity provision with B2C2.



Tomohiko Kondo, Executive Managing Director of the Board, SBI VC Trade, said: “We are confident that the partnership with Oasys, which is making advanced efforts toward the mass adoption of blockchain games, will be a great force in expanding our business in the Web3 area. Under this partnership, we will provide various solutions of the SBI group, including the "SBI Web3 Wallet'' that enables on-chain NFT transactions, to Oasys and the participating companies in the Oasys network. We will strongly support the growth and development of the GameFi ecosystem.”



Daiki Moriyama, Director, Oasys, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SBI Group, who is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge web3 related businesses. Strong ecosystem partners are critical for the mass adoption of blockchain games, and we look forward to exploring multiple collaborations with the SBI Group in the future, starting with this strategic alliance. Together, leveraging our combined expertise, we can provide exceptional value and user experiences for gamers and drive the growth of the blockchain industry.”



Through the integration of SBI Web3 wallet and the various partnerships, Oasys is set to revolutionise the gaming industry, offering an unparalleled gaming experience that is accessible, transparent, and secure. With this collaboration, Oasys is well positioned to become the undisputed leader in the blockchain gaming industry.



About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based eco-friendly blockchain.



With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.



About SBI VC Trade

SBI VC Trade provides a full lineup of services for crypto-asset by utilising the comprehensive strengths of the SBI Group, one of the largest Internet financial groups in Japan. As a Japanese licence holder with a high security system, SBI VC Trade creates innovative services and businesses of not only crypto-asset trading services but also SBI Web3 wallet that contributes to the expansion of the Web3/NFT field etc.



