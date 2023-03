From left, state Sens. Jen Day and Danielle Conrad hug on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature during an emotional debate of a bill that would ban ge... From left, state Sens. Jen Day and Danielle Conrad hug on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature during an emotional debate of a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for anyone 18 and younger in the state on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Lincoln, Neb. The contentious bill advanced Thursday, despite a threat by several lawmakers, including Day and Conrad, to filibuster the rest of the session if it moved forward. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)