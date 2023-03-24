Alexa
Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA event canceled, alternative event planned

Expensive courses along with other regulatory issues cited as reasons for cancelation

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/24 10:41
The file photo of the LPGA tournament in Taiwan in 2018. (Swinging Skirts Foundation photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-related travel restrictions, the LPGA Tour and Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation announced on Thursday (March 23) that the tournament would be canceled again this year despite the end of Taiwan's travel ban, citing "operational factors" as the main reason.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 26-29 at Miramar Golf Club in New Taipei City, the third of four events in Asia. The LPGA is set to provide more details next week about alternative events to be held instead.

In the news release, the tour said the number of certified golf courses in Taiwan is extremely limited and they are very expensive. The LPGA also said other regulatory issues add uncertainties to hosting the event.

"The LPGA Tour is thankful for Chairman Wang, the GAROC, and the Swinging Skirts Foundation team for providing opportunities for LPGA Tour athletes since 2014 and their continued dedication for growing women's golf," its news release said.
LPGA
golf

