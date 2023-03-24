"Timeless Leslie Encounter" at Olympian City Pays Tribute to Leslie Cheung in commemoration of 20 years of his legacy with 20 Stories of Encounter, 430-inch Mosaic, Classics on a neon light wall

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 March 2023 - To commemorate 20 years of legacy of iconic pop star Leslie Cheung, Olympian City is organising the "Timeless Leslie Encounter" event from 23 March to 2 April 2023, which narrates 20 stories of encounter with Leslie to help keep his legacy alive. The highlight will be a sharing session on 31 March, during which good friends, collaborators and fans of Leslie will share their stories of interacting with the star, and young singer Mike Tsang will perform his classic song.





Throughout the event period, a 430-inch TV displays 20 precious video clips and a large-scale digital mosaic comprising 3,000 photos collected from Leslie's fans. Meanwhile, a neon light wall showcases memorable films and songs chosen by fans, and a self-playing grand piano loops the classic songs.



To further engage the public, they may participate in the creation of a physical Leslie mosaic with 3,000 photos and receive a commemorative photo as souvenir afterwards.



Shoppers can also redeem a set of four iron-on embroidered patches, whose designs are inspired by three songs and the event theme "Timeless Leslie".



Exhibition of memorabilia including "Leslie Cup"



In the exhibition, international renowned design Mr Alan Chan presents the contact sheet used in the making of the cover of Leslie '89, which is firstly unveiled in the public.



Another highlight is the trophy of "Leslie Cup", a mahjong competition organised by Leslie in 1993, in which host and DJ Suzie Wong was the winner. In 2021, Wong organised another competition in memory of Leslie and the trophy was awarded to a super fan.



Leslie was not only a local legend, but he was also popular in other parts of the world, especially in Asia, as reflected by the many books released by Korean and Japanese publishers on the Hong Kong star. A super fan from Japan, who is also an illustrator, did many drawings of Cheung's film characters after she met Leslie in the 1990s Japan tour. Meanwhile, a fan from Korea will be taking part in the "Timeless Leslie Encounter" sharing session on 31 March 2023 and explaining how she began to collect Korean publications featuring the pop star in the 1980s and 1990s.



