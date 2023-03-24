Alexa
Kane breaks Rooney's England scoring record with goal No. 54

By Associated Press
2023/03/24 06:06
England's Harry Kane before the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, I...
England's Harry Kane challenges for the ball with Italy's Nicolo Barella during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and Englan...
England's Harry Kane gestures after Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, left, played the ball with his hand in the penalty box during the Euro 2024 group C q...
England's Declan Rice, center, receives an yellow card during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at the Diego Arm...
The referee checks a VAR monitor before awarding a penalty kick to England during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and Engl...
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring to 0-2 during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at the Diego Arman...
England's Harry Kane, second right, celebrates after scoring to 0-2 during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at ...
England's Harry Kane scores to 0-2 during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at the Diego Armando Maradona stadiu...
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at...
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at...
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at...

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Harry Kane has broken Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record with his 54th goal for the national team.

Kane converted a penalty kick toward the end of the first half of a 2-1 win over Italy in European Championship qualifying on Thursday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

“It had to be a penalty, of course,” Kane said, likely a nod to him missing from the spot late in a 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals last year.

The penalty was assigned following a VAR review after it was determined that Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo touched the ball with his hand while attempting to prevent Kane from reaching a cross.

Kane then stepped up to the spot and sent Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way as he drilled a shot inside the right post in the 44th minute.

Kane's goal put England ahead 2-0 going into the break.

Rooney played for England from 2003 to 2018, while Kane made his England debut in 2015.

“I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick,” Rooney tweeted. “Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry.” ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports