Automotive Silicone Market is Anticipated to Grow Witnessing a Steady CAGR during the Forecast 2023-2031

The global automotive silicone market size was US$ 1.91 billion in 2021. The global automotive silicon market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.41 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Automotive silicone is the major raw material used in the production of ignition sets, coatings, windshield lining, cables, airbag cushion radiator seals, hoses, exhaust hangers, headlamps, and shock absorbers.

Automotive silicone has many benefits, such as it reduces the weight of vehicles enabling fuel efficiency and decreasing emission rate. Therefore, these benefits will fuel the growth of the automotive silicone market during the forecast period. Apart from that, lightweight vehicles are gaining significant popularity due to stringent laws. As a result, it will drive the growth of the automotive silicone market during the forecast period. Governments in various countries, such as India, China, etc., have mandated the use of airbags in the front seats. For example, all new vehicles produced after April 1, 2021, must include airbags, according to a rule introduced by the Indian government. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the automotive silicone market during the forecast period. Further, the demand for new, safer, durable, and cost-effective products from manufacturers is increasing. Rubber accessories are gaining significant traction due to their beneficial application in the manufacturing of wires and cables. Moreover, the advantages this raw material like high heat resistance and good insulation properties will escalate the growth of the automotive silicone market during the study period. Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive silicone market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the shifting production facilities from Europe and North America to this region. In addition, the availability of a wide range of raw materials and cheap labor in the region is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market during the study period. Growing automotive sector and rising disposable income in the region will also escalate the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive silicone market during the forecast period. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

? BRB International b.v.

? Elkem ASA

? Evonik Industries AG

? Gelest Inc.

? Henkel

? Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

? Momentive

? Novagard Solutions

? Primasil Silicones

? Silicone Solutions

? Siltech Corporation

? Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

? Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

? The Dow Chemical Company

? Wacker Chemie AG.

? Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation

The global automotive silicone market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region. By Type

? Resins

? Elastomers

? Adhesives and Sealants

? Gels

? Others By Application

? Engine and Drivetrain Systems

? Electrical Systems

? Interiors and Exteriors

? Suspension Systems

? Tires

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

