Industrial Alcohol Market Size, Outlook, Prominent Players, Share, Revenue, and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The Global Industrial Alcohol Market across the globe is witnessing growth at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2023-2031.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The Global Industrial Alcohol Market across the globe is witnessing growth at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2023-2031. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

Some of the key players are Cargill Inc., Raizen Energia, Cristalco SAS, MGP Ingredients Incorporated, Grain Millers Inc., Grain processing Corporation, The Andersons Inc., Green Plains Inc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries, Wilmar International and others. There is a huge competence in the industrial alcohol market due to the presence of a large number of leading players. Companies are constantly making innovations that involve higher use of industrial alcohol, thus, driving the market in the forecast period.

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

The market segmented into the following segments:

By Type:

Benzyl alcohol

Ethyl alcohol

Methyl alcohol

Isobutyl alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol

Others (Sorbitol and maltitol)

By Source:

Corn

Fossil fuels

Grains

Molasses

Sugarcane

Others

By Application:

Chemical intermediates and Solvents

Food Industry

Fuel Additives

Personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Other

By Process Method:

Fermentation

Synthetic

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

