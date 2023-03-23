Brain Health Supplements Market Statistics and Industry Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Study and Analysis Report 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Brain Health Supplements industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global brain health supplements market was US$ 7.1 billion in 2021. The global brain health supplements market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected brain health supplements as governments across the world increased healthcare expenditure. In addition, people also became more concerned about health, which raised the demand for overall health supplements. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak has been positive for the brain health supplements market.

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the brain health supplements market, owing to the growing cases related to mental health issues in the region. In addition to that, rising awareness related to the benefits of brain health supplements will significantly accelerate the growth of the brain health supplements market during the study period. The U.S. National Library of Medicine reports indicates that in April 2020, around 75% of American adults ingested nutritional supplements that contained vitamins, minerals, and herbal substances that enhance brain health, boost energy, and enhance performance. This in turn, is expected to be opportunistic for the brain health supplements market. Factors Influencing the Market

The spike in the rate of R&D activities in herbal ingredients is the key driver of the rising demand for brain health supplements internationally. Organic drugs or supplements have several health advantages. As a result, the market's expansion is impacted by the rise in the number of significant companies creating brain health supplements. Additionally, it is predicted that the prevalence of brain disorders like Alzheimer's, dementia, and brain tumours will significantly increase during the forecast period. According to WHO projections, approximately 55 million dementia cases worldwide are expected to be recorded in 2021. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the global brain health supplements market. The rising geriatric population also necessitates the expansion of the brain health supplement market. According to figures from the Population Reference Bureau's 2019 study, there will likely be over 100 million Americans 65 and older by 2060. Thus, it will emerge as an opportunity for the brain health supplements market during the study period. Rising advancements and the development of novel drugs will also sustain the growth of the brain health supplements market.

The global brain health supplements market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product

? Natural Molecules

? Herbal Extract

? Vitamins and Minerals By Application

? Memory Enhancement

? Attention & Focus

? Depression & Mood

? Sleep and Recovery

? Anti-aging & Longevity

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

